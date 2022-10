BELL, Velma



Age 86, of Middletown, passed away at Hawthorn Glen Nursing Home on sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. She was born on August 12,1936, to Charles R. and Opal (Mcquinn) Bell. Velma is survived by a brother Charles (Diane) Bell of West Chester. Velma was a graduate of Lemon Monroe High School (1954) and she was retired from McGraw Construction Co. Velma donated her remains to the University of Cincinnati Medical School. No services planned.