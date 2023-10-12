Bell, Clemma Grey "Betty"



Clemma Grey "Betty" Bell age 89 of Miamisburg, Ohio gained her angel wings at Hospice of Dayton on October 7, 2023. She was born in Morgan county, Kentucky to the late George Washington and Mary Jane (Elam) Crase. Betty is survived by sister Faye Connor, son Mike Bell, daughter Carolyn (Mark) Klingaman, granddaughter Melissa C. (Joe) and great grand children Violet, Ada and Will Dapore. Grandson Paul (Melissa R.) and great grand children Caden, Bryson and Arryson Hamby. Step granddaughter Leigh (Steve) and great granddaughters Shea, Abigail and Kathleen White. Step granddaughter Lauren (Brandon) and great granddaughter Josie Beasley. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ray Bell, siblings Charles Crase, Cassie Quesnell, Corbit Crase, Chesley Crase, Christine Crase, Crystal Sheets, Claudine Whitt, Clayton Crase, Claude Crase and Kathleen Brown. Betty loved her family dearly. She was a big supporter of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She never missed a family reunion and visited her many siblings as often as possible. She was a very dear aunt to Danale Hammond, Lee Gillihan, Garnet Little and many other nieces and nephews. Betty was an avid golfer, bowler and long time member of Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church. She was outgoing and made friends wherever she went. Working was important to her and she cherished the years of employment at Dayton Blue Print as well as being a greeter at Meijer in later years. Betty valiantly fought multiple myeloma, a blood cancer for 10 years, and endured multiple rounds of chemotherapy. She was one courageous lady and will be sorely missed by many. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton, who took great care of Betty in her final days on earth, or the the Lymphoma and Leukemia Society, or the Healthwell Foundation both of whom graciously paid her $21,000 per month co-pay for oral chemotherapy for many years allowing her extra time with us. Visitation will be from 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Monday, October 16, 2023 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, 508 E. Linden Ave. Miamisburg, OH 45342. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 PM Monday at Our Lady of Good Hope Church, 6 S. Third St. Miamisburg, OH 45342. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Good Hope Cemetery in Miamisburg. Condolences may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.



