BELL, ChaRyia LeeAnn



Age 12, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, February 23, 2023, at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45406. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

