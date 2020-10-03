BELL, Carolyn S. "Sue" Carolyn S. "Sue" Bell, age 75 of Fairborn, passed away September 30, 2020. She was born June 13, 1945, in Barbourville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Obie and Elizabeth (Baker) Davis. Sue retired from Wright-Patterson AFB after 27 years in food service. She was a longtime member of Maple Avenue Church of God. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Ernest Davis. Sue is survived by her husband, Charles "Mike" Bell; son, Michael Todd Bell; daughter, Heather Bell' two grandchildren, Norah, Alex; three siblings, Nadine Smith, Kay (Frank) Miceli, Bill (Alice) Davis; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. A funeral service will be held On Monday, October 5, 2020, at 1:00 PM at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor James Clayton officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until the time of service. Burial will follow at Byron Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.

