Bell, Betty

Bell (Smith), Betty J.



Betty J. Bell, age 97, of Miamisburg, Ohio and formerly of Jefferson Township, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Bell; parents, Elmer and Clara Smith; sisters,Edith Casanova, Flora Schroll, her twin sister, Florence Gibby and Marie Hutchinson.



Betty is survived by her son Rodney Bell (Adrianne); grandson, Joshua Bell (Jaime); granddaughters, Nicole DeGroat (Brian), Megan Unthank (Jon) and many great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the Miami Valley Memory Gardens Chapel, 1639 E. Lytle- 5 Points Road, Centerville, Ohio 45458. The family will receive visitors at the chapel from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton.



