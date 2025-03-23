Belknap, Lois

Belknap (Heitsman), Lois "Jean"



Lois Jean Heitsman Belknap, age 97, passed away on October 23, 2024, in Poulsbo, Washington. Born on September 14, 1927, in Hamilton, Ohio. Her family welcomes all who knew her to a gather for her Celebration of Life which will be held on Saturday, March 29th, at 12:30 pm at The Michael J. Colligan Lodge at Veteran's Park, 20 New London Road, Hamilton. We will celebrate with stories, remembrances and light refreshments.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross at www.tinyurl.com/ARC-LJHB honoring Lois's lifelong dedication to caring for others.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com