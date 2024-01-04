Belew, Margery

Belew (Beckett), Margery



Margery Bonner Beckett Belew died on December 30, 2023, at Westover Retirement Community. She was born on August 6, 1931, the daughter of Ann Virginia Steinhardt and Guy Hamilton Beckett. She was a graduate of Hamilton High School in 1949 and of Colorado Women's College in Denver, Colorado where she majored in piano. On July 3, 1953, she married David L. Belew in her family home. Both her husband and father were presidents of The Beckett Paper Company, founded in 1848 by her great-grandfather, William Beckett. Marge was a proud descendent of John Woods and Hamiltons' other Founding Fathers. She is survived by her husband of more than 70 years, daughter, Sally Conrad Belew (Charlie) Streeter of Beverly Hills, Michigan; daughter-in-law, Cindy Hicks Belew, Cincinnati; six grandchildren, Bonnie Belew, San Antonio, Texas, Guy Beckett Belew, Jr., Detroit, Harrison Belew, Columbus, Ohio, David (Mandi) Streeter, Philip Streeter and Andrew Streeter, all of Detroit; three great- grandchildren, Brett Mellish, David Mellish and Rachel Mellish, San Antonio, Texas. She was preceded in death by her son, Guy Beckett Belew, parents, and sister, Mary Beckett Everhart. Survivors include many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was especially close to her nieces, Connie Everhart and Nancy Belew Follmer. Marge served her community in a number of ways. Her affiliations included: Junior Women's League (past treasurer and president), Hamilton-Fairfield Cancer Board (former president), Multiple Sclerosis Society (past board member), Hamilton Area Ostomy club (president), the Y.W.C.A. (former board member and chair of camp committee), Red Cross (past board member) and the Butler Philharmonic Guild. She was a member of P.E.O. Chapter BR and Trouveres. A charter member of New London Hills Club, Marge was most active in promoting Junior Tennis. She served on the boards of the Hamilton Tennis Association and the Ohio Valley Tennis Association. For many years, she helped chair city and club tournaments and was a recipient of the Leeds Bronson Leadership Award. She enjoyed playing tennis for many years. Marge and Dave loved music, enjoyed attending concerts and encouraged young musicians by establishing scholarships. They were active in their "adopted" Hillsdale College in Michigan where Dave served 38 years on the Board of Trustees and Marge served on the Board of Women Commissioners. Both of their children, son-in-law and granddaughter were graduates of Hillsdale. Marge's first love was her family and her second love was her major hobby of knitting and needlepointing. She was taught at an early age how to knit and needlepoint by her baby nurse, Bridie O'Neill, who came from Ireland and was part of the Beckett family for 50 years. Every year she created unique Christmas ornaments for each family member - her output was in the hundreds. Her artistry was evident throughout her home. She shared these talents by donating handcrafted items for many charitable organizations. Marge loved her friends and was well known for her warmth and her hospitality in entertaining in her home. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Episcopal Church, where she had sung in the choir and played the piano and organ for the Sunday School. In 1986 Marge had major cancer surgery resulting in a permanent colostomy. Following back surgery in 2010, she was diagnosed with a rare disease  Myasthenia Gravis, which ultimately caused her to move into healthcare at Westover Retirement Community. She faced these adversities with great courage and grace. A private immediate family graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park. A Celebration of Marge's Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the David L. and Margery Beckett Belew Scholarship Fund, in care of The Hamilton Community Foundation, 319 N. Third Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the entire Westover staff for their love, care and concern over the past seven and a half years. Thanks and appreciation as well are extended to Queen City Hospice for their loving support and care. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



