BEHYMER, Robert Dee "Bob"



Born on June 9, 1938, and passed away on November 30, 2021.



Bob was a wonderful and loving, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He will be greatly missed by all of his family.



Respecting his wishes, there will be no service. A private burial will be held at a later date.



