Behney, Richard

Behney, Sr., Richard John



Born February 28, 1936, he passed away on November, 7, 2024 at age 88, joining wife, Carol, in heavenly rest. He is survived by daughters Nicole Behney, Dena Massie and son Richard Behney, Jr., sister and brother-in-law Susi and Dan Joslin, cousins Letty Jane Behney-Farmer and Barbara Murphy. Raised by Dr. and Mrs. J. Bruce Behney who lovingly parented him from age seven. Richard attended Fairview High School. His wishes were for no memorial and no funeral. He donated his remains to medical science.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com