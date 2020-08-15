BEGLEY, James Arnold Dec. 22, 1935 - August 8, 2020 Jim passed away peacefully at home following a long battle with Leukemia and additional health issues. Born in Cincinnati, he spent most of his life in Dayton, Ohio, before moving his company to Florida about 30 years ago. He has since enjoyed retirement in the Sunshine State. He was a proud graduate of the University of Dayton and served in the Navy Reserves. He was an advocate of higher education. A true entrepreneur, he started his business, Rubbercraft, in his garage in Dayton and built a successful rubber and plastic molding specialty company before relocating it to Orlando with the dedication of his nephew, Greg Begley. Jim was an avid boater who piloted his boat on the Great Circle Trip. Many excursions, the most memorable being the World Cruise a 4 month trip, around the globe to many ports with his wife, Patty. He also enjoyed the art of card games, especially Blackjack. Jim is survived by his wife, Patty Janssen and her daughter, Kimberly Twiford; sister, Mary Haverstock and friend, Sammy Samuelson; brother, Tom Begley and wife, Bonnie; his daughter, Gail Lachey, her two children, David Germann and Mary Beth and husband, Jesse Roll, who have three daughters; his son, James Russell (Rusty) has three children, Krista, Kaytlynn and Nick Begley. Many nieces and nephews, who he enjoyed visiting with their families. His kind heart, laughter and sparkling eyes will forever be missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to your favorite charity. Memorial Services will be announced at a future date. He will be interred at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio, nearby his parents. To leave a condolence visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.

