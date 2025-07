In Memoriam



Dorothy (Dot) Beers



4/29/1933 - 7/30/2015



A decade without you has felt like an eternity, but your love and laughter remain with us. Always in our hearts, forever missed.



Love,



Rick Beers, Kathy (Beers) Winters, Larry Beers, Dave Beers, Mark Beers, Denise (Beers) Jewell



