Beer, Mary Elizabeth



Mary Elizabeth Beer, age 85 of Brookville and formerly of Dayton, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Brookhaven Nursing Home. She was born in Athens County, Ohio the daughter of Robert Benjamin & Minnie Jane (Taylor) Strausbaugh. She was a member of the Salem Church of God for many years. Her love for crafts led her to be involved with the Trailblazers, Helping Hands Circle and Threads of Love groups in the church.



She is survived by her sister Rosie Rupert; nieces Lisa Fairchild and Linda Parsons; nephew Todd Stout; several other nieces and nephews; special friends Janet Hussong and Carole Crowe; and many other members of her church family.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Thurman Beer; brothers and sisters John Strausbaugh, Irene Wick, David Strausbaugh and Betty Stout. The family would like to thank the staff at Affinity Hospice and Brookhaven Nursing Home for their care and compassion during this difficult time.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 from 11:00 am  1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Richard Triplett officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to the Salem Church of God, 6500 Southway Road, P.O. Box 39, Clayton, Ohio 45315. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.







