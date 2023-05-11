Beer, Kathleen M.



Beer, Kathleen (Kathy) age 75 died on May 8, 2023. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on July 15, 1947 the daughter of George L. "Yatz" and Marie L. (Cash) Beer. She attended St. Peter in Chains Elementary School and Notre Dame High School and graduated in 1965. Kathy enjoyed working at her family store, Beer's Market, as she was growing up and attending school. She started working at the AAA Ohio Auto Club in July of 1965 and continued for over 44 years as a travel agent. Her "second home" was taking groups of family and friends to Hawaii, which she did 13 times over her career. Ms. Beer was a lifetime member of St. Peter in Chains Church. She was a very active member of the Rosary Altar Society and helped coordinate the Card Party / Bingo Yearly Social for 20 years. She loved her family and her many relatives and friends. She especially loved her cousins and aunts and enjoyed being with them at their monthly gatherings. Kathy's personality was gregarious. Her wit and humor were always at the center of her conversations with others. Kathy was an avid Cincinnati Red's Fan whether they were winning or losing. She loved going to the games with her family or just watching the Red's on TV. The Redlegs lost a great fan. The family would like to thank her friends, aunts and cousins for their prayers and support.



Survivors include a sister, Karen Robinson; Nephew, Todd (Ruth) Robinson; a niece, Aimee (Edward) McElwee; great nieces and nephews, Andie and Noble Moore, Sarah (Samuel) Bennett, and Matthew (Karina) Robinson. Besides her parents she was also preceded in death by a sister, Margaret "Peggy" Beer.



Prayers will be offered at 9:30am Saturday May 13, 2023 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am Saturday in St. Peter Church with Fr. Rob Muhlenkamp celebrant. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00PM Friday May 12, 2023 in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery.



Donations are suggested in memory of Kathy to St. Peter's In Chains Church 382 Liberty Avenue Hamilton, Ohio 45013, Rosary Alter Society of St. Peter's Church 382 Liberty Avenue Hamilton, Ohio 45013, St. Vincent De Paul Society 382 Liberty Avenue Hamilton, Ohio 45013 or The Sisters of St. Francis of Oldenburg PO Box 100 Oldenburg, Indiana 47036. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



