BEELER, Lillian Ann



Age 91, of Okeana, died Monday, January 2, 2023, at Woodland Country Manor. She was born in Hamilton on July 19, 1931, the daughter of George and Ruth Ann (Huber) Buehling. She married Earl Beeler on September 16, 1952. She was a wife, mother, farmer and homemaker and a member of The Presbyterian Church. She is survived by three children, Edward (Rosemary) Beeler, Timothy (Stephanie) Beeler and Nancy Hartman; three grandchildren, Brandi McClanahan, Keith (Denise) Beeler, and Amy (Kelly) Leinard and three great-grandchildren, Peyton Leinard, Sydney Leinard and Sophia Beeler. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a son Carl John Beeler. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be directed to The Presbyterian Church, 23 S. Front Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011 or the Talawanda FFA. Online condolences are available at



www.weigelfuneralhome.com