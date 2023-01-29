BEDELL, Wilma Jean



Age 91 of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on January 23, 2023. She was born on January 15, 1932, in Salyersville, Kentucky, to the late DG and Nancy (Roark) McCarty. Jean is survived by her two sons, Ric (Diane Light) Howard and Ron (Carol) Howard, step-children: Geoff (Diane) Bedell, Nancy (Carl) Bedell-Heins, and Roger (Melinda) Bedell; grandchildren, Jesse (Kristin) Howard, Andrea Howard-Esterby, Nate (Katie) Howard, Emmily Upper, Abigail (JonMarc) Tidball, and Brenna Howard; step-grandchildren, Jason, Michael, Lila, and Andre; great-grandchildren, Jaden, Ella, Jack, Jordan, Gabby, Eli, Carter, Laney, Lexi, Will, Annie, Max, Hannah, Landyn, and Parker; sisters, Melinda McCarty and Faye Kushner, and daughter-in-law and dear friend, Randee Sears. Along with her parents, Jean is preceded in death by her loving spouses, Richard Howard and Col. Charles Bedell. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Wooded Glen Health Campus for their compassionate care of Jean during her time with them.



Jean worked as a secretary at the Wright-Patt Air Force Base for many years. Following her work on base, she spent time in real estate. Jean was a great seamstress and loved to cook, bake, and garden. She spent a lot of time traveling overseas with her husband, Chuck. Overall, Jean's favorite hobby was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Family and friends will be received on Monday, January 30, 2023, from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Kevin Moehn. Jean will be laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery and Arboretum immediately following the funeral service. Following the burial, the family invites everyone to join them at the Knights of Columbus for a meal and continued fellowship. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans in Jean's honor. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



