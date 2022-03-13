BECKETT,



Thomas Richard



Age 67, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. He was born January 10, 1955, in Middletown, OH, the son of John and Wanda (Fletcher) Beckett.



Thomas loved music. He played the drums in many Rock-n-Roll bands in the area. He worked as an HVAC technician for over 25 years. He is preceded in death by his parents. Thomas is survived by his sons, Aaron Beckett and Chad Malay; grandchildren, Nova Beckett, Ava Malay and C.J. Malay; siblings, David (Sherry) Beckett, Jamie (Chris) Beckett and Joey (Lisa) Beckett; uncles, Charlie Beckett and Bob Beckett; aunt, Sandy Denny and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 12-2 pm, Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. Please visit



www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

