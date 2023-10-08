Beckett, Ruth Alberta



Ruth Alberta Nelson Beckett 98, of Middletown, passed away on October 2, 2023. She is survived by her children, Rick Nelson, Brenda Nelson-Garlow (James Garlow), Linda Nelson; 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.



A devoted mother, she was a bookkeeper & assisted others in their homes. She volunteered, taught at church & had a strong devotion to family always helping others. She loved choir, gardening, baking & travel.



Visitation will be 11-1pm, Friday, October 13, 2023 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin St., Middletown. A Funeral Service will follow at 1pm. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Madison Township, OH. Visit breitenbach-anderson.com to leave condolences for the family.



