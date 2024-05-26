Becker, Robert Lee "Bob"



Robert L. Becker was born November 8, 1948 in Dayton, Ohio to Paul R. Becker of Germany and Doris Hofferberth Becker of Dayton. His date of passing was May 23, 2024. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister-in-law, Carolyn. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 50 years Maureen, daughter Amy(Jordan)Wyant and their daughters, Ayva, Paysen, Lux and Sutton; daughter Amanda (Jared) Hoying and their daughters, Abby and Grace; his brother Paul, and his sons, David and Danny, in addition to many nieces, nephews, cousins, their families, and very dear friends. Bob began what was to become his lifelong career at age 2 playing with the German shepherds in the kennels at Tannenberg. After high school he studied to become a licensed barber and successfully pursued that career, always keeping up his license. Soon, however, he returned to Tannenberg kennels, which his father had begun in 1948. Bob became the second generation owner of the facility from 1980 until 2017, building the facility into one of the finest and largest in the nation. It was always Bob's goal to provide the animals in our community with a safe place to stay when they weren't in their own homes. His care, love and compassion of everyone's pets was unsurpassed. In his free time. Bob enjoyed traveling with his family across the United States and Europe. Summers were spent boating on the Ohio River and for the last many years at the family home at Indian Lake. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00pm Tuesday at Tobias Funeral Home at 5471 Far Hills Avenue. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, May 29 at noon at St Albert the Great Church in Kettering. Burial will follow at Calvary cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com



