Becker, Mabel Lou



Mabel Lou Becker, age 89, passed away on April 3, 2025. A Funeral Service will take place at 12PM on Friday, April 11th at Schoedinger Northeast Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow, beginning at 2PM at Greenlawn Cemetery. To share memories and condolences please visit www.schoedinger.com.



