BECKER-BROWN, Carol

Age 93, of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Berkley Square. She was born on December 26, 1929, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of Albert and Catherine (Fischer) Rabenstein. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1948 and Good Samaritan School of Nursing in 1951. On November 10, 1951, she married Robert E. Brown and he preceded her in death on February 11, 1976, she then married Robert Becker on October 20, 1977, and he preceded her in death on April 9, 2004. Carol was employed as a Registered Nurse for the Butler County Health Department, Dr. Robert Kappers office, and the Ohio Casualty Insurance Company. She was a member of St. Peter in Chains Church and many card clubs. She is survived by her six children, Peggy (Joe) Hurst, Mike (Joy Carver) Brown, Pam (Wayne) Chafin, Steve (Laura) Brown, Robert (Barbara) Brown, Tom (Rhonda) Brown; her step-children, Bobbie (the late Butch) Brandner, Dick (Donna) Becker, Tom (Peggy) Becker, Bill (Jennifer) Becker, Kay (Fred) Wolke, Randy (Linda) Becker and Gary (Lori) Becker; 47 grandchildren, 85 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren; and also many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husbands and step-children, Judy Briner and Dottie Gundler. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 23, 2023, from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM at St. Peter Church, 382 Liberty Avenue, Hamilton, with Fr. Jeff Silver officiating. Burial in Butler County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to Badin High School, Scholarship Fund, 571 New London Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45013 or the Greater Cincinnati Down Syndrome Association, 4623 Wesley Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45212. Albert D. Hinkel, Funeral Director with Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio, is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to



