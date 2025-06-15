Beck, Patricia Lou



On the evening of Friday, June 6th, 2025, after many years of hard-fought health battles, Mommy was lovingly swept into the arms of her Savior. We find comfort in knowing she is now pain free, joyful, and at peace. Our hearts are broken but our hope is anchored in knowing we will see her again. A private service is being held for her children and grandchildren per Mommy's wishes. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





