BECK, Hazel



95, passed away June 30, 2021, at her home in Fort Worth, TX. A native of Ontario, Canada, Hazel came to the United States to study nursing. After receiving her diploma, she went on to complete her baccalaureate and master's degrees in nursing. Throughout her nursing career, she practiced in Canada and the U.S., holding multiple roles in education and administration until her retirement from Kettering Medical Center in Kettering, Ohio. She filled her retirement years with volunteer service, most notably as a reading tutor at Oakview Elementary School in Kettering and Fort Worth Adventist Junior Academy.



She was preceded in death by her husband Adolf Beck; her brother Bruce Henderson; and her parents Ray and May



Henderson.



Hazel is dearly loved and survived by her daughter Lavonne Beck Adams and son-in-law Doug Adams of Fort Worth, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends.



Her family will receive guests and celebrate her life at a memorial service at 3:00 pm Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Kettering Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Road, Kettering, Ohio, 45419.



Her final resting place will be in David's Cemetery in Kettering, Ohio.

