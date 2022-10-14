BECK, Cherie



Cherie Beck and Larry Brown's romance was like a movie script. Southern boy moves into the apartment above Yankee girl in Dayton, after he was flooded out of his first apartment. They meet at the mailboxes where Cherie tells Larry, "I heard some nice guitar playing above me and I have my great uncles Martin guitar, but I don't know how to play it." Larry said he would tune it and play a song for her. Three months later they were married, 52 years ago. Larry said, "I never did see her check her mail!" "Knock Three Times" by Tony Orlando, then became their song.



Vandalia was fortunate Cherie chose to teach there for 37 years. Not only did she teach facts and figures to her fourth graders, but she included critical thinking, environmental awareness, kindness, willingness to question and sex role stereotypes. She even arranged for her students to be pen pals with Cherokee students on the Qualla Boundary in North Carolina. Nominated by an Honor Society member who was her former 4th grade student, Cherie was recognized as one of the districts most inspirational teachers and honored during the high school graduation ceremony.



Aware the world is not always just, Cherie campaigned for, among other issues, non-smokers rights, animal rights, civil rights and peace. She was a generous contributor to an array of charities. Cherie also insisted on taking in numerous homeless animals through the years. Aligning her diet with her ideals, Cherie was a vegetarian/vegan for 37 years, during which time she enjoyed preparing meatless meals, as well as, visiting vegan restaurants around the country.



As an avid traveler who planned many trips, Cherie embraced and delighted in the sights and sounds and culture of different regions and people, spending time in all 50 states. Her favorite trip abroad included sailing from New York to South Hampton aboard the QE2 and flying back on the Concorde.



With her parents Arlyne and Robert Beck, Cherie spent idyllic days at the family's Indian Lake cottage, where she swam, visited the amusement park and music venues.



After graduating from Fairview High School in Dayton, where she was a proud member of the Scotchette Dance Team, Cherie earned a bachelor's degree from Ohio University and a master's degree from Wright State University.



In the late 1970's she and Larry moved to Tipp City where they lived in two historic homes with their antiques and Cherie's talent for decorating. Cherie was excited to host Tipp City Christmas home tours at each of their homes. She also loved Frank Lloyd Wright's creations, visiting many and staying in several of them. The annual mum Festival Party was an event Cherie looked forward to hosting-being with friends and serving her famous vegan chili. Once, when there had been a surplus, Cherie, Larry and friends decided to visit a Dayton men's shelter and serve the homeless. In the process she acquired the name "Chili Queen", given to her by one of the men there.



The master of surprises, Cheri bought a 1965 VW bus which she parked in Tipp on 2nd street. Imagine Larry's surprise when, after inspecting it, learned it was his 50th birthday present.



Cherie truly treasured her friends and eagerly looked forward to various activities with them, including weekly mahjongg games. If it was a social event, she was usually the first to arrive and the last to leave. Cherie and Nancy Deal had a 53-year friendship that started when their teaching careers started. She will be sorely missed by Nancy, her partner in crime.



Cherie was also very fond of her nephews Anthony, Mark and Adam Alonso and Adam's children Noah, Madeline and Sebastian and her Godson Josh Deal, as well as Josh's children Mason and Aubrey. Cherie was fond of her cousins Connie Caslin and Nancy Caplinger as well.



Cherie's exuberance and adventurous spirit led to many wonderful experiences in her 75 years. Unfortunately, cancer intervened to limit those, despite her courageous efforts. Her transition is especially difficult because of the love she and Larry had for each other. Cherie inspired Larry to write several songs about her such as, "With This Woman I've Got It All".



Special recognition is due to the nursing staff and Dr. Clune of the Upper Valley Medical Center.



Memorial contributions to PAWS animal shelter, 57 Lemons Branch Rd., Bryson City, NC 28713, PETA and/or World Vision may be made in honor of my beautiful wife who was beautiful in so many ways.



A celebration of Cherie's life will be held later.



