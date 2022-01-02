Hamburger icon
BECK, CARLINDA

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BECK, Carlinda May

Carlinda May Beck, 78, of Springfield, passed away

December 28, 2021, in

Riverside Methodist Hospital,

Columbus. She was born May 19, 1943, in Tremont City, Ohio, the daughter of Oliver and Letha (Engle) Sanders. Mrs. Beck enjoyed gardening and spending time with her loving family particularly on special

occasions such as birthdays and holidays. She is survived by five children: Tina (Charles) Webb, Tammy (Mark) Lail, Tonia

(David) Wright, Richard Beck and Randy Beck; grandchildren: Cuyler (Shelby), Alisha (Jamie), Tandi (Donald), Matt (Casey), Tiffany (Allen), Chad (Kristin), April (Todd), Brandon (Katelyn), Kara and Randy II (Vanessa); great-grandchildren: Tia, Tiara, Jayden, Gabriel, Blake, Callie, Tara, Dawson, Kaydence,

Kambree, Maverick, Taylor, A.J., Aaron, Randy III, Lilith,

Brandon Jr., Vincent, Layla, Cael, Aiden, Ayla, Jaisa, Everly, Easton, Kloey, Trinity, Kennzie and Sterling; siblings: Lila

Russell, Charles (Marcy) Sanders and Sharon Bethel and many niece and nephews. She was preceded in death by her

beloved husband; Richard E. Beck in 2014, siblings; Roger Sanders, Barbara Drummond and Shirley Mitchell and her

parents. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff

Cemetery. Due to COVID 19 concerns, wearing a mask would be appreciated. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com


Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

