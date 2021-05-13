BEAVERS, Novella



Age 86, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service.



Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery.



