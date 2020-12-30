BEAUMONT, Ronald Keith



Age 68, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at the Dayton VA Medical Center. Ron was born in Plainfield, New Jersey, on August 7, 1952, the son of the late



Kenneth and Nancy Beaumont. He is survived by his brother, Jeff (Lorrie) Beaumont of Canton, MI, and sister, Cindy (Jerry) Andrade, of Vandalia, OH. He is also survived by his Dayton family; Brenda Akers; stepdaughters, Emily Poole and Jessica (Javier) Torres-Akers; his beloved grandchildren,



Felicity, Deborah, David, Paisley, Daniel and Tristan; and was loved and cared about by many more family and friends.



No services are planned. To share a memory of Ron with the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

