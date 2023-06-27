Beatty, Mary Louise



On June 24, 2023 Mary Louise Beatty, 88 of Urbana, was called home surrounded by her loving family and reunited with precious loved ones that made the journey before her. There is no doubt that Mary is now resting in the arms of Jesus and rejoicing with her son Alan, husband Jan, her mom and so many other family members and friends that were there to welcome her. Mary was born on April 29, 1935 to Freida (Vanscoy) and Wilbur Stallsmith in Urbana, Ohio. Mary married Jan Beatty on November 6, 1960. Jan preceded Mary in death on August 12, 2004. Mary is survived by daughters Melanie (Ron) Quesenberry, Krista Beatty; granddaughters Victoria (Tori) Rose Quesenberry (Brandon Upton), Ava Ann Tyree; bonus grandson Kenie Tyree; sisters Martha (Dave) Boggs, Sarah Stallsmith, Becky (Keith Green) Stallsmith; sisters in law Linda Stallsmith, Marsha (Phil) Allen and a host of precious family members and dear friends. In addition to Jan, Mary was preceded in death by her son Alan Beatty; parents Freida and Wilbur Stallsmith; brothers (Wilbur) Charles (Charlie) Stallsmith, Philip (Phil) Stallsmith; sister-in-law Agnes Stallsmith; niece Beth Ann (Boggs) Bishop; special (best) friend Sandy (Love) Roosa. There aren't adequate words to define the beauty that was Mary Beatty. Mary was the most kind, sweet and selfless soul; she was full of life and was a blessing to anyone who had the privilege of knowing her. Her smile lit up any space she entered and she made anyone she met feel loved and special; Mary had the most beautiful and pure soul with a warmth and glow that radiated love and light; she was an Angel earth side and was loved by all. Mary's work life landed her at the Citizens National Bank of Urbana in 1955 where she remained until she retired in 1997. During her time at CNB she made many friends who became family. Mary was also blessed to be a part of the Urbana Fire Department family where Jan worked until he retired in 1988 and Mary served as President of the Auxiliary. Mary was a member of the Urbana United Methodist Church and was involved in many civic organizations and church groups throughout her life. She loved hosting the Monday morning coffee girls, going to monthly family breakfast, card club, monthly work friends' lunch at Mumfords; Mary was always up to celebrating with her friends and family and she never missed. Mary's greatest joy in life was her family. She loved nothing more than watching her kids and grandkids shine - and she would tell anyone who would listen. She was their greatest supporter, loudest cheerleader and was always present. She was so incredibly proud of her family. She could always be found with her sidekicks Sarah, Becky and Linda at most of Tori and Ava's games, award ceremonies and celebrations and huddled up next to Martha at family breakfast and celebrations. Mary, Sarah and Becky were fondly known as the Golden Girls by UHS Volleyball fans, players and coaches when they came to watch Tori play. Mary loved cheering on her beloved OSU Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds - she watched every game. If you were blessed to receive the gift of her baked goods- especially cookies- you know baking and gifting was her love language. She spent countless hours baking for others and loved every minute of it. Her greatest heartbreak was losing her son Alan at the age of 20 and we can only imagine the joy she felt when they were reunited. Although it's unimaginable to think of living in this world without her in it, we're so thankful to receive the beautiful gift of peace and comfort from God. How blessed we are to experience a love so beautiful that it makes saying goodbye so hard. Well done thy good and faithful servant, well done. Now rest and rejoice- you're home. Viewing will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023 from 3-7p.m. at Walter & Lewis Funeral Home, 642 S. Main St. Urbana. A celebration of Mary's life will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023 at 10:30a.m. at the Urbana United Methodist Church, 238 N. Main St. Urbana. Burial will follow at Oak Dale Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in honor of Mary to the Urbana Fire Department, 107 E. Market St. Urbana, Ohio 43078 or the Urbana United Methodist Church. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.



Funeral Home Information

Walter & Lewis Funeral Home

642 South Main Street

Urbana, OH

43078

https://www.walterfunerals.com