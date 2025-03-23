Beatty, Barbara

Beatty (Fraser), Barbara S.

Age 67, passed away March 15, 2025, Cincinnati, OH. Arrangements provided by Geo. Rohde & Son Funeral Home (Mt. Lookout). Visitation Saturday, March 29, 2:00 until Memorial Service at 3:30 pm. Interment Service April 11, 12:00 pm at Ferncliff Cemetery, Springfield, OH. Condolences to www.rohdefuneral.com.

