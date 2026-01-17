Biteman (Gaden), Beatrice Ann



Beatrice Ann Biteman



JANUARY 23, 1933 –



DECEMBER 15, 2025



IN THE CARE OF



Tobias Funeral Home -



Beavercreek Chapel



Beatrice Biteman, age 92, of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2025, at Hospice of Dayton, surrounded by her loving family.



Beatrice was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose life was defined by love, resilience, and quiet strength. She took great pride in her family and found her greatest joy in time spent with them.



She retired from the Greene County Community Action Center and later continued her career at the Greene County Library in Xenia, where she enjoyed serving the community and connecting with others. Beyond her work, Beatrice had a deep love for travel and found great joy in discovering new places and experiences. She also treasured time spent playing mahjong with close friends.



Beatrice was preceded in death by her beloved son, Jerald Biteman (2022); her brother, Bill Gaden of New York; and her sister, Patricia Donaldson of Florida.



She is survived by her loving sons: Mark Biteman of Kettering, Bill Biteman of Punta Gorda, Florida, Robin Biteman of Medway, and Scott Biteman of Beavercreek; as well as 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.



The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the compassionate staff at Hospice of Dayton for the care and comfort they provided. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton.



A Celebration of Life will be held at:



Kettering Moraine Eagles Sat. Jan 24th at 1PM



3143 Elbee Rd Moraine, OH 45439



All Welcome



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com