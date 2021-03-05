BEASON, Helen McGuirt



Age 95, of 2108 Pittsfield St, Kettering, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2021.



She was born June 11, 1925, to Junius Lee and Annie (Stover) McGuirt in Kershaw, SC. She is preceded in death by her



parents, her husband of 40 years, Fred Junior Beason, her second son, Carl (Carole) Beason, one brother, Luther (Louise) McGuirt, her sisters,



Rosalie (Latta) Cauthen and Sarah McGuirt and her brother-in-law, James Davidson. She is survived by 3 children, Fred (Mary) Beason of Orlando, FL, Joseph (Hiuking) Beason of Kettering and Helen Grace (Larry) Mutschler of Kettering, and one



sister, Anne Davidson of Jackson, SC. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.



She attended the Church of the Cross United Methodist for 65 years and participated in the United Methodist Women's



Circles. She worked as a retail clerk for the Rike's-Shilito's-Lazarus Kettering for over 25 years. She was a member of Young at Heart at Washington Heights Baptist Church,



belonged to a card club, enjoyed camping and crafts, and was well-known for her peanut butter fudge and peanut, pecan and cashew brittle.



Visitation is at 10 AM, with services at 11 AM on March 6th, at the Church of the Cross United Methodist, 3121 Wilmington Pike, officiated by Pastor Sherry Gale. Interment will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, give gifts to the Church of the Cross United Methodist Women. Arrangements made through Tobias Funeral Home.

