BEASLEY, Patricia

Patricia Beasley, age 77, of Trenton, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. She was born on August 1, 1944, in Chardon, Ohio, to the late Margaret Coddington. Pat was a librarian at MidPointe Library in Trenton for over 20 years. She was involved in the Phi Beta Si sorority and enjoyed working in the food pantry at church. Pat loved the Lord and was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Middletown. She is survived by her husband, Donald Beasley Jr; a son, Joe Beasley; a daughter, Jennifer (Danny) Zimmerman; grandchildren, McKenzie and Dawson Harris; great-grandchildren, William and Lyla Harris; and a sister, Cindy (Woody) Bell. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by an infant son, David J. Beasley. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 1, 2021, from 12:00-2:00PM, with the Funeral Service at 2:00PM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, Ohio 45044, with Rev. John Wagner officiating. Interment will follow at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Pat's name may be made to First United Methodist Church, 120 S. Broad St., Middletown, Ohio 45044, or a charity of your choice. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit



