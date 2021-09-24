BEASLEY, Michael

BEASLEY, II, Michael Dale



Age 50, of Springfield, Georgia, formerly of Madison, entered this life on August 31, 1971, in Dayton, Ohio. He was the loving son of Michael D. Beasley, Sr. and Alice Czaplicki Beasley Landis. Dale was raised in the Christian faith. He was raised in Dayton and graduated from Vandalia Butler High School. He had attended the Sellersburg, Indiana, Skills School and received his retrofit installer's license. On June 29, 1991, he was united in marriage to Edith "Edie" Barnett in Dayton, Ohio. This union was blessed with a daughter, Chelsea Danielle. He had worked for Warner Cable Company and with Prickett Construction. He had resided in Madison since 2001 to 2020 when he started traveling. After suffering a stroke, he moved to Springfield to live with his mother. Dale loved fishing, playing pool, playing cards, antiquing, and could fix or tinker on anything. He had a great love of traveling. Dale died on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 6:45 p.m. at his mother's home in Springfield,



Georgia. Survivors: daughter, Chelsea Danielle Beasley; his grandsons, Hunter Holcroft, Owen Holcroft, and Laine Holcroft; his mother, Alice Landis; his former wife, Edith "Edie" Barnett Beasley; his sisters, Autumn Nelson, Sudie Szymczak; his aunt, Diane, preceded by his father, Michael Beasley, Sr.; his grandmother, Mescal "Skeet" Kennedy Sager; his grandfathers, Elza Cornet Beasley, and Clarence James Sager, and his brother, Mark Beasley. Funeral services Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 6 pm at Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Indiana. Interment, Springdale Cemetery, visitation Sunday, 4-6 pm. Memorial contributions American Heart Association. www.morgan-nay.com.

