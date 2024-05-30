Beasley, James R



James Beasley, of Hamilton, passed away on May 22, 2024, at age 81. He was born on April 7, 1943, in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late James Earl and Virginia G. (Huff) Beasley. He married Esther Sander on April 15, 1967, and they were blessed with a son James, and a daughter Virginia. James worked for Takumi Stamping in Quality assurance for many years before retiring. He was a Black belt in Judo and Tae Kwon Do achieving 8th degree Grand Master ranking and an international referee. James was preceded in death by his wife Esther (Sander), daughter Virginia (Clark); parents James and Virginia (Huff) Beasley; and brother: Ronald Beasley. Survivors include his son: Jim Beasley, grandchildren Megan (Ryan) Roginski, Olivia (Brandon) Suiter, Abigail (Brandon) Roberts, Xander Clark; great grandchildren: Aiden, Logan, Maleah, Laeni, Cooper, Waylon, and Cohen. Graveside service will be held at St. Stephens Catholic Cemetery, on Friday, May 31, at 12:00 pm. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer Association. condolences www.colliganfuneralhome.com



