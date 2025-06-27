BEAN, Aeron



Aeron Bean, age 17 of Dayton OH, passed away on Sun, Jun 15, 2025. Funeral service will be Sat, Jun 28, 2025, 1:00 pm at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3426 W 2nd St, Dayton OH 45417, Rev Dr Thurman Sampson, II, officiating. The family will receive relatives & friends Saturday at the church beginning at 11:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS RECOMMENDED. Internment: Shiloh Park Cemetery. Please visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. 3rd St



