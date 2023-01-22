BEAM, James Alan



James Alan Beam, age 73, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022. He was born January 15, 1949, to the late Paul and Barbara Beam. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Beam; son, Nathan Beam, who is proudly serving in the United States Navy; sister, Vicki Beam; his brother-in-law, Bill Madden; sister-in-law, Jo Madden; and niece Gina Madden; as well as many other friends and family.



Jim was a quiet man with a great smile. He enjoyed special moments, such as communing with nature, hiking to his hidden spot for fishing, and observing the world around him. As his name indicates, he did enjoy an occasional Bourbon during the holidays. Jim was a very competent tool maker for many years until he retired. Jim's thoughts, guidance, and opinions will be greatly missed.



A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at a later date in Spring 2023. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association in James' memory.

