Beach, Julia

Beach (Poore), Julia L



age 72, born August 29, 1951 in Hazard, Kentucky, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away September 2, 2023. Preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Evelyn Poore; siblings; Craig M. Poore, Reynoldo V. Poore, and Sheila A. Moore (nee Poore). She is survived by her children, Daymon C. Beach (Muneera), Walnut Creek, CA, Johnathon A. Beach and James C. Beach, Denver, CO, grandchildren, Avery J. Beach, Cashen M. Beach, Kiyah T. Beach, and Emery J. Beach all of Denver, CO and Naima D. A. Beach, of Walnut Creek, CA; sisters Edna M. Howell-Parrish, Ramonia R. Knox, Joyce E. Keith, Rachell R. Poore; brother Anthony J. Poore; many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held 10 AM, Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at Wayman Chapel AME Church, 3317 Hoover Avenue, Dayton, OH Pastor Gerald A. Cooper officiating. Family will receive friends from 9:00 AM-10 AM. Arrangements entrusted to H.H. Roberts Mortuary.



Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

