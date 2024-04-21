Beach, Grady



age 74, departed this life Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Graveside services and Military Honors will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St. Assembly Area B. H. H. Roberts Mortuary.



