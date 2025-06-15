Bayman, Mary Koogler

Koogler Bayman (Elliott), Mary Elizabeth



KOOGLER BAYMAN, Mary Elizabeth (nee Elliott), age 99 years and 10 months of Beavercreek, OH, formerly of Kettering, OH, passed away peacefully on June 9th 2025, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Mary was born on August 10th, 1925 in Dayton, OH to the late Dr. Earl and Mabel (Coppess) Elliott. Mary graduated from Fairview High School in 1943. As as a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority, she earned a bachelor's degree in Horticulture from THE Ohio State University in 1948. During her sophomore year, Mary volunteered to accompany her Entomology professor on a research trip to Mexico where they studied and discovered several different species of Leafhoppers. After Mary's first job testing appliances at Frigidaire, she earned subsequent degrees and teaching certificates in science education and home economics from Wright State University and the University of Dayton to teach at JFK Junior High School in Kettering, OH, until retirement. While studying abroad in Mexico, Mary discovered her passion for traveling. She and her first husband, Bob, enjoyed traveling the US in their trailer with family and their basset hounds, making their way to all 50 states and Canada and wintering in Tucson, AZ. Mary and her second husband, Duane, also enjoyed wintering in Sebring, Florida and traveled to all 7 continents. Some of her favorite memories include zip lining in Costa Rica, ice skating on the Stillwater River in Montana, exploring the Amazon, as well as Antarctica, Argentina, Croatia, and especially Africa. Mary loved sharing her amateur photography, travel stories, and itineraries with anyone she met. As a proud Daytonian, Mary was active in her Dayton and Trinity of Beavercreek community, Tri Delta alumnae chapter, and OSU Greene County Alumni Club. She accompanied Duane on an Honor Flight, volunteered at the Schuster Center and Carillon Park, and delivered Meals on Wheels. Mary was an ally and a long-time, devoted member of David's United Church of Christ who loved gardening, flowers, especially her orchids, extra crispy bacon, her SlimFast, and Rodeo Red from The Winery at Versailles. Often heard yelling "O-H!" to strangers in Ohio State clothing, Mary made it clear that she was a proud OSU alumna and a die-hard Buckeye football fan who never missed a game on TV. The family would be remiss if we did not publicly emphasize this fact one last time. As an ardent and steadfast supporter who attended games each season well into her 90s, Mary never let a historical blizzard or a sweltering heat stand between her and the game she had tickets to that day. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Ruth, her first husband of 46 years, Robert F. "Bob" Koogler Jr.; her second husband of 20 years, H. Duane Bayman; son, Mark Koogler; and daughter, Lynn Bender. Mary is survived by her stepchildren, Brian Bayman, Bruce (Alice) Bayman and their children, Matt and Mark; daughter-in-law, Vicki Koogler; 3 grandsons, Ryan Bender, Andrew (Christina) Koogler, and Nicholas (Rika) Koogler; and 3 great-grandchildren: Felix, Elon, and Arya. A funeral service will be held on Saturday June 21st, 2025 at 11 AM at David's United Church of Christ. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to David's United Church of Christ, 170 W David Rd, Dayton, OH 45429. And as always, "Go Bucks!" For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.



