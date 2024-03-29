Bayer (Lavy), Lucille Mae



Lucille Mae (Lavy) Bayer, was born near Dayton, OH on June 27, 1933, and peacefully went to be with the Lord on March 22, 2024. Lucille's biological parents were unable to care for her, so she was lovingly fostered by Lawrence and Marie Lavy. Lucille was formally adopted at age 16. At age 17, on May 6, 1951,she married John Bayer at her parent's home, but their newlywed joy was interrupted by Korean war duty, which kept them separated for eighteen months. During this time apart, Lucille's nurturing heart led her to care for two young brothers, Dale C. Powell and Donald R. Powell. She and John were also blessed with three more children: John Bayer Jr., Judy (Bayer) Renicker, and Kathleen Bayer. Lucille committed her life to Christ and was baptized on December 16, 1958. She was a member of the Bear Creek Old German Baptist Church New Conference, and her faith remained steadfast and undeterred until the day of her passage into Heaven. Throughout her life, Lucille worked diligently, cleaning homes in the community to provide additional income. Her reputation for hard work preceded her, and customers sought her out for her exceptional dedication. She also found joy in gardening, sharing the bounty with neighbors and friends. After John passed away, Lucille lived many years independently with her daughter Kathleen, cherishing her family and enjoying life's simple pleasures. Lucille is proceeded in death by her husband, John, nine biological siblings; her biological parents, Howard and Lottie Heck; and her adoptive parents, Lawrence and Marie Lavy; her son John Bayer Jr. and his wife Loraine Bayer; and Dale C. Powell. Lucille is survived by her daughter Judy and husband Mark Renicker, her daughter Kathleen Bayer, six grandchildren with their spouses: Stephen and Karianne Rumble, Elijah and Melanie Renicker, Micah and Carmen Renicker, Regina and Marlan Frick, Hans and Esther Bayer, Jubal and Violet Bayer. Lucille leaves behind twenty great-grandchildren, each a testament to her enduring love and legacy in Jesus Christ. A viewing will be held on Sunday, March 31 from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Bear Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church (171 S. Diamond Mill Road, New Lebanon). The funeral service will be held Monday, April 1, at 10:00 AM at the church with burial will follow at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery (3377 US RT 35 East, West Alexandria, Ohio 45381). If sending flowers, please send flowers to Kathy's address. www.rlcfc.com



