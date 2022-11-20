BAUSMITH, Barbara

BAUSMITH (Chappell),



Barbara Ann



Barbara Ann (nee: Chappell) Bausmith, 86, of Lebanon, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Hospice of Cincinnati in Blue Ash. Born November 26, 1935, to William and Edna (nee: Cornett) Chappell, Sr., Barb, which she preferred, was a resourceful homemaker who loved her family, friends, domestic and wild animals, nature in all its glory, painting and drawing, reading, sewing and the comforts of home. She was a farmer at heart; growing up in Springdale and then Morrow, she helped on the family farms. She fell in love with and married a farmer, Edward Benson Bausmith, in 1954. Running a full-fledged farm, as it turned out, would not be in their future, but together they built a beautiful homestead where their mutual love of country life flourished. After Ed retired from the United States Postal Service, the couple worked at the Lebanon Raceway part-time, she as a ticket taker and he as an usher. She earned her real estate license earlier in life and had worked in that area as well. But her passion was homemaking, and she did it wholeheartedly.



In 1977, Barb and Ed survived their oldest son, Edward Benson Bausmith, Jr., who died in a construction accident. Their love for each other and the support of family members and friends carried them through that hard time. They learned to laugh again, as laughter was always a key component of their family life. In 1990, Ed passed away unexpectedly at the age of 62. They were married 35 years. Barb's faith and strength of character sustained her as she continued on with grace and gusto.



Barb was also preceded in death by infant son Bradley, her parents, brothers William Chappell, Jr., and Gerald Chappell and beloved brother-in-law Gerhardt "Jerry" Gieseke. She is survived by son Wesley Bausmith and son-in-law Mickey Caruso, of Joshua Tree, CA, one brother, Kenneth (Ann) Chappell, three sisters, Wilma (Jerry) Gieseke, Geraldine (Ted) Pickett and Clare (Richard) Shurte, sister-in-law Martha Sinyard, daughter-in-law Robin Harkins, many beloved nieces and nephews, including Brian (Maribeth) Gieseke and Bruce (Connie McCarthy) Gieseke, devoted friend Alisha Rotello, and many more friends and family members whose lives were touched by Barb.



A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 1 P.M. in Bethany Cemetery in Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be directed to no-kill pet shelters of your choice, animal rescue groups, food banks for people in need or Hospice of Cincinnati, whose nurses and aides provided Barb, Wes and Mick extraordinary care in the last weeks of Barb's life. Or plant a tree and watch it grow. Appreciate the simple gifts that are right in front of you. Think for yourself. Remember Barb, full of life and going right on. She would want us to be happy.



Arrangements made by the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon.

