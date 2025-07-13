Bauman, Robert "Bob"
Robert "Bob" Bauman, 93, of Kettering, passed away July 8, 2025. He was a retired NCR employee and U.S. Army veteran. Preceded in death by wife Mary Jean. Visitation will be held on July 15, 2025, from 5 PM to 7 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home in Centerville. Mass of Christian burial will begin at 10:30 AM on July 16, 2025, at Church of the Incarnation in Centerville. Bob will be laid to rest at Heritage Hills Memory Gardens in Springboro.
