Baugh, William L. "Bill"



BAUGH, William L. "Bill", age 78, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hospice of Miami County. Bill was a retired Corporate Investigator for NCR and a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He enjoyed researching family genealogy for over 48 years and was an avid poker player. Bill treasured the time that he spent with his grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Garfield & Pauline; and brothers, Robert & David. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Sheri; daughter & son-in-law, Jenni & Tom Crawford of Troy; grandchildren, Jack & Sarah; brothers & sisters-in-law, Daniel & Carol of Fairborn, Randall & Chrissy of Dayton, Ronald & Judy of Englewood; sister-in-law, Sandy Baugh of Dayton; and many other relatives & friends.



Funeral service 12 Noon, Monday November 6, 2023 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Jay McMillen officiating. Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10 AM until service time at the funeral home.



