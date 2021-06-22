BAUGH, Rita S.



Age 83, of Dayton, passed away June 19, 2021. She was born February 4, 1938, in Beech Creek, KY, to the late Paul and Earsie Baugh. In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law: Jean and Kenneth Johnson; brother, Terry Baugh; and son-in-law, Billy Morgan. Rita is survived by her children: Vanessa Morgan, Pam Hodits (Chuck) and Troy Woods (Oma); grandchildren: Billie Banks (Nathan), Sidney Morgan, John Ryan Lewis (Megan), Sarah Crabtree (William), Dawn Hodits, Alissa L. Woods and Troy A. Woods; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Bill Baugh (Mary);



sister-in-law, Janet Baugh; many nieces, nephews, other



relatives and friends. Rita retired from the City of Dayton



Water Department, where she worked for over 20 years. She was an avid traveler, and enjoyed fishing and scrapbooking. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 12-2 pm on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where a memorial service will begin at 2:00 pm. Contributions may be made in Rita's memory to the Hospice of Dayton. To share a memory of Rita or leave a



special message for her family, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com