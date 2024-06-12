Bauer, William Harold



Age 82, of Kettering, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2024. One of five children, William was born January 9, 1942, to the late Howard and Estelle (Waitzman) Bauer. Along with his parents, William is preceded in death by his wife, Sheila; brother, Nick Bauer; and sister, Mary Illes. He is survived by his children, Erika (Aaron) May and Marc (CeElla) Bauer; grandchildren, Kyle Bauer and Aaron May, Jr.; one great-grandchild; sisters, Sally (Don) Wineger and Doris (Jim) Weidner, and numerous nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends from 5:30pm-6:30pm Friday, June 14 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., with Funeral Services beginning at 6:30pm at the funeral home. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Brookdale of Beavercreek Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for their excellent care of William. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com