BAUER, Vikki V.



71, of South Charleston, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 25, 2021. She was born on October 20, 1949, in Springfield, the daughter of the



late Marshall and Elizabeth (Hillard) Huffenberger. Vikki is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, Dave Bauer; loving son, Chance Bauer (Amy Shafer); the light of her life, her beautiful granddaughter, Emma; sister, Edith Breidenthal; nephews, Aaron Taylor and Davey White; and several more nieces, nephews and friends. Vikki was the sunshine in the room and had a smile that could brighten the darkest of days. Her family was the most important part of her life and the love they had for her will live on forever. She was the #1 grandma to Emma and Emma was her whole world. Vikki was a school bus driver for many years and every school bus that Emma saw was referred to as "grandma's school bus". When she wasn't spending time with her family, you could find her at the casinos with her husband. She loved playing the slots and win or lose, she knew how to have a good time. Viewing will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021, from 11:30a.m.-1:30p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with service beginning at 1:30p.m. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



