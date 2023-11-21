Battles, Patricia Lee



Patricia Lee Battles, beloved mother, compassionate friend, and cherished community member, peacefully departed on November 15, 2023. Her passing has left an unfillable void in the hearts of all who knew her.



Born July 28, 1952, to William and Helen Shrout.



She was a source of strength during trying times, providing unwavering support and guidance to those in need. Her wisdom, patience, and steadfast love were constants in the lives of her family and friends.



Before retiring, Patricia worked in Labor and Delivery at Miami Valley for 43 years. She enjoyed spending time with her friends Peanut and Larry Gardner, Tom and Carolyn Pelphrey, Sharon and Jack Vanderpool, Sally and Ralph Lingg, and all her friends and neighbors at Woods of Valley Greene West. She loved to travel, go to the casino, and play bingo.



She is reunited in eternal peace with her beloved husband, Gary Battles, who preceded her in death. Together, their love and legacy will endure in the hearts of those they touched. Also preceded in death are her parents, William Shrout and Helen Welsh, her brothers, Wayne Shrout and Michael Shrout, and her great nephew, Ryan Carter.



Patricia leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and grace. She is survived by her children, daughter and son-in-law Carie and Jason Baker; son and daughter-in-law Clinton and Azusa Battles; son and daughter-in-law Craig and Alene Battles; grandchildren, Lindsay, Daniel, Ariana, Milia, Michael, and Minami as well as her great-grandchildren Callie, Vincent, Rafael, Sophia and Maddie and her sisters Sandy Carter and Sue Holland her partner Steve and many nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be held on December 13, 2023, at 1 pm at David's Cemetery in Kettering, Ohio, where we will come together to honor and remember the beautiful life she lived.



We want to thank Bristol Hospice for their unwavering compassion and care-a special thank you to Jennifer, Vicki, Katrina, Rachel, and Rusty from Bristol.



Though she is no longer physically present, her spirit will live on in the hearts of those she touched. May her soul rest in peace, and may her memory bless us all.



