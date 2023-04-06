Battle, Charles Mack "Charlie"



Charles "Charlie" Mack Battle, Jr. 89, of Springfield, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. He was born September 24, 1933 in Mayfield, Georgia a son of Sadie Ruby (Lewis) and Charlie M. Battle, Sr. Charlie leaves to cherish his memory: two loving daughters, Ruby Battle and Yvette Battle; 11 grandchildren: Kevin (Tasha) Battle, Kimano (Brandi) Battle, Miquel (Tami) Battle, Kiwana Perry, Ilan Battle, Sylvester Battle, Jr., Nicole Battle, Danielle Battle, Joshua Mitchell, Tony Payne, and Kellie Wilson; nephews, Arthur Crossley, Jr., Bruce Crossley and Von Crossley; best friend, Charles Daniels; special friends, Kathy Harding and Tara Kreitzer; and a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ossie (Harper) Battle; parents; son, Sylvester Battle, Sr.; and sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Arthur Crossley, Sr. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of Memorial service at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023 in the Kinley Funeral Home Chapel, 1307 East High St, Springfield, Ohio 45505.



