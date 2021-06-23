BATES, Edward



Age 99, of Middletown, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at



Majestic Care where he had been a patient for 10 days. He was born December 2, 1921, in Dry Creek, Kentucky, and moved to Middletown in 1960. He served in the U.S. Army for four years, as a combat engineer in the New Guinea



Islands. Edward and his father- in-law owned and operated a coal mine for 15 years. He then was employed as a custodian for Middletown City School System for 25 years retiring in 1985. He was a member of The Church at Mayfield, enjoyed cooking and baking, flower and vegetable gardening, and supported the fundraisers for children at the church. Edward loved life and his family. Preceding him in death were his



father, Wilson Bates; his mother, Zettie Hall Hooks; his first wife, Ova Mae Moore Bates in 1985 and his second wife, Della Fletcher Bates in 2009; one son, Wayne Edward Bates in 1951; his twin sister, Edna Hunt; sister Ollie Rose Isaacs; one brother, Vince Bates; and his step-father, Oliver Hooks. He is survived by two children, Judith Ashley and husband Pastor Gary



Ashley and Denny Bates and wife Cindy; five grandchildren, Megan (Tyler) Williams, Amy (Danny) Smith, Katy (Josh) Smith, James Edward Bates and Jody (Alex) Wall; 15 great-grandchildren; one brother, James (Harleen) Bates and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, June 25, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at The Church at Mayfield, 3315



Burbank Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45044, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with his son-in-law, Pastor Gary Ashley officiating. Interment will be at Fairmound Cemetery, West Elkton, Ohio, with Military Honors. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown.


