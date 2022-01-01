BASKIN, Isaiah



Fredrick Lee



Age 36 of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Arbors at Springfield Nursing Home in Springfield, OH. He was born September 22, 1985, in Piqua to Brett Lee Baskin and Angela Godsey.



He was preceded in death by his father Brett Lee Baskin and sister Brittany Baskin.



Those left to cherish Isaiah's memory include his mother Angela Godsey of Huber Heights; siblings Angel Godsey of Florida, Tremayne Baskin of Las Vegas, NV, D'juana Baskin of Huber Heights, Terika Baskin of Springfield, Jasmine Baskin (husband Will Weaver) of Springfield, Cierra White (husband Brian) of Springfield, B'ante Baskin of Dayton, and Chere



Riggins of Dayton; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Isaiah was a gifted musician and had a passion for singing and playing guitar. He worked for many years at Johnson Welding Products in Urbana.



A funeral will be held 12:00PM Friday, January 7, 2022, at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home with Elder Brian Hamilton



officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00AM-12:00PM at the



funeral home. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Condolences may be left for the family at



www.fisher-cheneyfuneralhome.com