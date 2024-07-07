Bartley, Mildred Berniece



of Huber Heights, OH, left to dwell in the house of the Lord on July 1, 2024 following a lengthy illness. Born on October 8, 1930 in Pike County, KY, she was the daughter of the late John and Emily Ramey. She was preceded in death by her husband JC Bartley, three sisters, Billie Marie (Corky) Leaper, Clara (Floyd) Rowe and Vada (Rube) Little, one brother, Hursel Ramey, three nephews, Donald Little, Marvin Little and Scotty Little and one niece, Janice (Bobby) Robinson. She leaves behind one son, Ronald Keith Bartley of Huber Heights, OH, one nephew, Larry Little, of Caledonia, OH and several cousins. Mildred was more than a housewife; for 21 years she was an Air Force wife with all of the obligations and considerations that come with that unique position. And besides being a wife and mother, she proved to be adept at many interests. She was well-known and respected for her culinary abilities, with her lavish holiday season dinners being a much-awaited event. Her baking creations, especially her buckeyes and peanut butter fudge, were holiday staples for many family and friends. In fact, she often commented that if she were to be reincarnated, she would like to come back as a baker/pastry chef. Early in life, she proved to be quite skilled at knitting and crocheting. She developed an interest in sewing, creating many attractive outfits for casual and dress functions. Counted cross-stitch was another talent she developed, placing many designs on sweatshirts, polo shirts and wall hangings alike. And this does not take into consideration several crafts she would attempt and master. She had a warm, caring and engaging personality and was lovingly thought of by the many she friendships developed through the years. "Adorable" was a word often used to describe her. She also had a grit and determination about her that was amply displayed during her final months of life. A series of falls resulted in three different reconstructive surgeries. She also had coronary issues, with aortic valve to remedy blood leakage. Her kidneys were problematic late in life as well. And oral cancer surgery definitely affected her quality of life. But she refused to surrender to these maladies and fought until her final days. The family would like to express their deepest thanks and gratitude to the many doctors, nurses and health care professionals who gave of themselves during our long journey. Visitation will be held from 9:30 am - 10:30 am on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will be held at 10:30 am. Burial to follow at Forest Hills Memorial. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



